RS poll: Congress nominates Abhishek Singhvi from Himachal

The Congress on Wednesday nominated Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh. Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after being nominated as the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)

The seat fell vacant as the term of Bharatiya Janata Party’s president Jagat Parkash Nadda ends on April 2. This time, the BJP has fielded Nadda from Gujarat.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: BJP fields Nadda from Gujarat, Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan from Maharashtra

The biennial elections to fill 56 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Singhvi for the elections to the council of states.

Singhvi, 65, reached Shimla on Tuesday evening. The Congress legislators met at Hotel Peterhoff to discuss the names of the Rajya Sabha candidates and finalised the party’s floor strategy for the 13-day assembly session that began on Wednesday.

Congress party chief Pratibha Singh and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh had offered a seat to Rae Bareli Lok Sabha member and former party president Sonia Gandhi, but she chose to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Singhvi has been the high commissioner to the United Kingdom and was a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004.