RS seat from Haryana likely to get filled up without a contest

One of the five Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana will fall vacant on April 2 after the six-year term of incumbent BJP MP, Lt Gen (retd) DP Vats comes to an end. Lt Gen (retd) Vats was elected to the Upper House on April 3, 2018.

As per the election commission, the notification for conducting the biennial election for the one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana will be issued on February 8 and polling (if required) will take place on February 27. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 20.

As per the mathematical formula for Upper House polls, a candidate for one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana would need 46 votes to win the election. The ruling BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member state assembly and is supported by six Independents, one Haryana Lokhit Party MLA, and 10 MLAs of its post 2019 poll ally, Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The numbers that the BJP and its allies have would ensure that the party candidate wins hands down if the polling takes place. Thus, it is likely that the BJP nominee would get elected to the Upper House seat unopposed on February 20, the last date of withdrawal of candidature.

