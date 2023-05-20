Fire ravages manufacturing unit in Jaspal Bangar area

A fire at RS Solutions, a crumb rubber powder manufacturing unit in Jaspal Bangar area, on Saturday morning and resulted in the destruction of raw materials and machinery worth approximately ₹1 crore. The fire department used five fire tenders respond to the incident. As per fire officials, only security guards were on duty at the time of the incident and no casualties were reported. (HT File Photo)

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit causes the fire, that engulfed the raw materials’ shed and machinery at the site.

Jasmeet Singh, owner of the unit, said, “The fire broke out at 8 am leading to the extensive damage to raw materials and machinery. Thanks to the swift response of the fire department, it was extinguished within five hours.”

Harjinder Kumar, a fireman, said, “We received a call at 8 am and a fire tender was dispatched from the Focal Point station immediately. Subsequently, four fire tenders were deployed from the head station.”

