RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on three-day Jind visit

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday reached Jind to take part in a three-day event. He will stay at Gopal Private School in Jind and his security has been tightened. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

According to sources, nearly 300 RSS functionaries from across the state reached Gopal school to attend Bhagwat’s meeting. The RSS chief will take feedback from them and hold another round of meeting on Saturday, and he will address the RSS workers on Sunday, confirmed sources.

He refrained from interacting with mediapersons on Friday. A safe house has been set up by the police at the civil hospital and ambulances have been pressed into service for three days.

According to RSS sources, Bhagwat will also interact with retired army personnel, who are aligned to their ideology.

“ He is taking feedback from RSS volunteers, and he will assign duties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” they added.

A senior police officer said that Jind MLA Krishan Lal Midda also reached outside the school, but he was sent back.

“The RSS head will stay at Gopal school for three days and only RSS people are allowed to enter the school,” he added.