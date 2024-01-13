close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on three-day Jind visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on three-day Jind visit

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 13, 2024 06:44 AM IST

According to sources, nearly 300 RSS functionaries from across the state reached Gopal school in Jind to attend Bhagwat’s meeting. The RSS chief will take feedback from them and hold another round of meeting on Saturday, and he will address the RSS workers on Sunday, confirmed sources.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday reached Jind to take part in a three-day event. He will stay at Gopal Private School in Jind and his security has been tightened.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday reached Jind to take part in a three-day event. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday reached Jind to take part in a three-day event. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

According to sources, nearly 300 RSS functionaries from across the state reached Gopal school to attend Bhagwat’s meeting. The RSS chief will take feedback from them and hold another round of meeting on Saturday, and he will address the RSS workers on Sunday, confirmed sources.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

He refrained from interacting with mediapersons on Friday. A safe house has been set up by the police at the civil hospital and ambulances have been pressed into service for three days.

According to RSS sources, Bhagwat will also interact with retired army personnel, who are aligned to their ideology.

“ He is taking feedback from RSS volunteers, and he will assign duties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” they added.

A senior police officer said that Jind MLA Krishan Lal Midda also reached outside the school, but he was sent back.

“The RSS head will stay at Gopal school for three days and only RSS people are allowed to enter the school,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On