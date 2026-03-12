RSS’ decision-making body to discuss future expansion plans in Panipat meet

The expansion of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) work over the last year and plans for the future will be discussed at a key three-day meet of its top decision-making body in Panipat’s Samalkha from March 13 to March 15, a senior RSS functionary said on Wednesday. Sharing details at a press conference, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, said that the meeting will begin at 9 am on Friday in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (HT Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with other top Sangh leaders, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and presidents and other senior functionaries of its 32 sister organisations, among others, will attend the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS).

He said that the event will be attended by 1,487 representatives from across the country.

He further stated that centenary year programmes of the RSS are currently being conducted across the country. “The meeting will review the progress of these activities and deliberate on future plans. As part of the centenary celebrations, a nationwide ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan’ has already reached over 10 crore households in a few states and the campaign will continue in the remaining regions in the coming days,” he added.

The meeting will also discuss programmes related to the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, which will be observed across the country from February 1 this year until February 20 next year. Ambekar said that national-level office bearers of organisations inspired by the RSS will participate as special invitees.

“Organisational expansion will also be a key topic of discussion. Over the past year, more than 5,500 new RSS shakhas have been started across the country. Interest in joining the organisation through digital platforms is also steadily increasing. Every year, around 1.25 lakh people express their willingness to join the Sangh through its “Join RSS” digital initiative,” he added.