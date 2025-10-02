Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    RSS marks 100th foundation day in Ludhiana

    Chief speaker Lalit Gupta stressed that India’s progress depends on self-awareness, environmental protection, civic responsibility, social harmony, and strong family values

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 10:46 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its 100th foundation day on Vijayadashami with events held across the city at 18 locations. Programmes included shastra poojan and addresses by senior leaders.

    The events highlighted calls for social unity, cultural revival, and environmental protection as key pillars for national development. (HT Photo for representation)
    The events highlighted calls for social unity, cultural revival, and environmental protection as key pillars for national development. (HT Photo for representation)

    Chief speaker Lalit Gupta stressed that India’s progress depends on self-awareness, environmental protection, civic responsibility, social harmony, and strong family values. Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice, he said it was a beacon for humanity and religious freedom.

    Punjab sah-prachar pramukh Sukhjinder Rishi urged citizens to adopt swadeshi products and fulfill civic duties such as voting and protecting public property. At Sundar Nagar, guest Gyaneshwar Sood said the RSS has become synonymous with patriotism and service over the past century.

    The events highlighted calls for social unity, cultural revival, and environmental protection as key pillars for national development.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/RSS Marks 100th Foundation Day In Ludhiana
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes