RTA’s Ludhiana office awaits new staff as proposal pending with cabinet

Shortage of staff is hampering the daily operations at the Ludhiana regional transport authority (RTA) office, which is presently functioning with less than 50% of its sanctioned strength. People wait in queues at the RTA office in Ludhiana mini-secretariat. (HT Photo)

Though the restructuring proposal for the transport department has been given the green light by the government’s officers’ committee, it is awaiting approval from the Punjab cabinet.

The lack of personnel has caused significant delays and backlogs, resulting in inconvenience to people, who are struggling to obtain necessary documents and complete their tasks in a timely manner.

Poonam Preet Kaur, secretary, RTA, said, “Out of 14 sanctioned posts of clerks, only four are currently occupied. Moreover, there is a severe scarcity of motor vehicle inspectors as only one officer is handling the additional charge of Ludhiana from Hoshiarpur against the sanctioned posts of two. Moreover, there is an unfilled vacancy for the role of assistant district transport officer.”

Punjab transport commissioner Moneesh Kumar has already announced that the restructuring proposal for the transport department has been approved by the officers’ committee, which is headed by the chief secretary. The proposal has now been forwarded to the cabinet for final approval, he added.

The shortage of staff has put additional burden on available four clerks, leaving them with limited resources to tend to public needs.

Shortage of chips halts printing of RCs, licences

Residents of the city are also facing difficulties in obtaining their registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences as there have been extended delays in the issuance of these crucial documents due shortage of chips.

Despite making multiple visits to the RTA office, applicants are still unable to acquire their RCs and licences. Due to lack of chips, more than one lakh files of RCs and DLs are pending in the state.

Additional state transport commissioner Sukhwinder Kumar said, “Printing has been halted due to a lack of chips. It will resume as soon as the chips will be available.”