RTE Act: HC seeks compliance affidavit from Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought a comprehensive affidavit from the Punjab government on a contempt petition moved by a trust alleging violation of the HC’s directions of February 2025, whereby the court had ordered implementation of Right to Education (RTE) provisions by private schools in the state. Taking note of the submissions, the high court has posted the matter for September 1, directing the government to file a comprehensive affidavit as regards to February 19 order and also about the directions issued by high court on April 9.

The contempt petition was moved by the KS Raju Legal Trust, on whose public interest litigation the February order was passed. In the fresh plea, the petitioner mentioned that on February 19, the HC ordered all private unaided schools to reserve 25% of class 1 seats for students from the economically weaker section and directed the state to ensure compliance from the 2025–26 session. It was also told that on April 9 the court had asserted that that RTE Act-2009 be followed to the hilt while making admissions in class 1 and in case, there is any conflict between the provincial rules of 2011 and the Central Act of 2009, then the provisions of the Central Act would prevail. However, the orders have not been complied with by the state in letter and spirit, the plea stated.

Taking note of the submissions, the high court has posted the matter for September 1, directing the government to file a comprehensive affidavit as regards to February 19 order and also about the directions issued by high court on April 9.

Notably, in July, the high court also issued notice to Punjab on a plea from the same petitioner demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged lapses in the implementation of Right to Education (RTE) provisions by private schools.