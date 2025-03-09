Menu Explore
RTI reveals over 16k kanals of JDA land under illegal occupation

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 09, 2025 06:32 AM IST

In response to Sharma’s online RTI query, Vishavjeet Singh, the JDA secretary and public information officer (PIO) disclosed the information

More than 809 hectares of land belonging to Jammu Development Authority (JDA) remains under illegal occupation of private parties and land mafia.

JDA owns 68,992 kanals and 11 marlas of land, while in Samba district, it owns 11,983 kanals and 19 marlas. (iStock)
JDA owns 68,992 kanals and 11 marlas of land, while in Samba district, it owns 11,983 kanals and 19 marlas. (iStock)

The revelation has been made by the JDA in response to a RTI query filed by activist Raman Sharma.

“The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has officially admitted that over 16,000 Kanals of its land is under illegal occupation by private parties and land mafias. This accounts for more than 20% of its total land holdings”, he said.

In response to Sharma's online RTI query, Vishavjeet Singh, the JDA secretary and public information officer (PIO) disclosed the information.

The PIO said that out of 80,976 kanals and 10 marlas of total land holdings of JDA, 16,467 Kanals and 10 Marlas is under illegal occupation of encroachers and as on date only 65,508 Kanals remain in JDA’s actual possession, which means 20.34% land belonging to JDA is under illegal possession.

JDA owns 68,992 kanals and 11 marlas of land, while in Samba district, it owns 11,983 kanals and 19 marlas.

However, the JDA refused to provide information regarding the total area of land vacated and retrieved by it from 2015 to 2025.

