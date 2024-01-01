Rupnagar: Dalit minor ends life after rape by 2 men

A 15-year-old Dalit girl ended her life in a village in Rupnagar district, allegedly after she was raped by two upper caste men on Saturday. A 15-year-old Dalit girl ended her life in a village in Rupnagar district, allegedly after she was raped by two upper caste men on Saturday. (HT File)

The girl, as per family members, took the extreme step on Saturday night and died during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Harsh Rana and Dinesh Gujjar.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said the accused are on the run and raids are on to nab them.

The FIR, a copy of which HT has, states that the victim, along with her younger brother, was on her way back home after paying obeisance at a gurdwara in a nearby village when the accused waylaid her and started thrashing her. Upon this, her brother rushed to call the village sarpanch for help.

When the sarpanch and her brother reached the spot, the teen was found crying. The brother, in his complaint, alleged that his sister was raped by the two accused.

The case has been registered under Section 323, 341, 363 366 376- D, 306; Section 6 of POCSO Act; and under various Sections of SC/ST Act.