Russian national dies in mishap in Himachal’s Manali

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 23, 2025 06:50 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Danil Barbar, 47, who along with his companion was skiing in Kothi Ridge area

A Russian national lost his life in an accident while skiing on the slopes of the Kothi Ridge area near Manali on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The Manali police station was informed by Mission Hospital that one foriegn national was brought in dead. During the enquiry, it was found that Barbar, on Friday, had met with an accident following which he was airlifted by the rescue team and brought to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. (iStock)
The Manali police station was informed by Mission Hospital that one foriegn national was brought in dead. During the enquiry, it was found that Barbar, on Friday, had met with an accident following which he was airlifted by the rescue team and brought to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Danil Barbar, 47, who along with his companion was skiing in Kothi Ridge area.

The Manali police station was informed by Mission Hospital that one foriegn national was brought in dead. During the enquiry, it was found that Barbar, on Friday, had met with an accident following which he was airlifted by the rescue team and brought to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings. Prime facie there is no evidence of any foul play, police said. The Russian Embassy had been informed, the police officials added. The police said that the group was skiing in Kothi when the deceased slipped and snow obstructed his airway, leading to asphyxiation.

