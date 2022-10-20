SAD (Amritsar) chief’s protest at J&K border: Section 144 clamped by Kathua administration
Simranjit Singh Mann, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Sangrur MP was stopped on Monday from entering J&K, where he was going to take stock of the situation after the abrogation of Article 370 and condition of Sikhs
The protest by Simranjit Singh Mann, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Sangrur MP, at the J&K border entered third day on Wednesday. The Kathua administration has imposed Section 144 in the area citing the law and order situation. He was stopped on Monday from entering the UT, where he was going to take stock of the situation after the abrogation of Article 370 and condition of Sikhs. “We had approached a local court today against the decision of administration. The court has issued a notice to the administration,” said SAD(A) spokesperson Gurjant Singh.
