SAD (Amritsar) chief’s protest at J&K border: Section 144 clamped by Kathua administration

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:59 AM IST

Simranjit Singh Mann, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Sangrur MP was stopped on Monday from entering J&K, where he was going to take stock of the situation after the abrogation of Article 370 and condition of Sikhs

The protest by Simranjit Singh Mann, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Sangrur MP, at the J&K border entered third day on Wednesday. (Twitter/@SimranjitSADA)
ByHT Correspondents, Pathankot

The protest by Simranjit Singh Mann, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Sangrur MP, at the J&K border entered third day on Wednesday. The Kathua administration has imposed Section 144 in the area citing the law and order situation. He was stopped on Monday from entering the UT, where he was going to take stock of the situation after the abrogation of Article 370 and condition of Sikhs. “We had approached a local court today against the decision of administration. The court has issued a notice to the administration,” said SAD(A) spokesperson Gurjant Singh.

‘People disapprove inaugurations done by defeated AAP candidate’

JALANDHAR Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Wednesday said that people disapprove inauguration of road done by defeated AAP candidate at Attowal village. He said funds had been released for this project by the previous Congress government but due to the formation of the new AAP government, the work on all roads was either stopped or slowed down due to non-availability of sand, gravel, and stone.

Lifetime achievement award for Rajinder Gupta

Chandigarh Padma Shri recipient and chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, Rajinder Gupta, on Wednesday was conferred lifetime achievement award by the Union textile ministry. Textile commissioner Roop Rashi presented the award on behalf of Union minister Piyush Goyal recognising Gupta’s contribution towards strengthening the Indian textile industry.

Thursday, October 20, 2022
