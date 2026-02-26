SAD breakaway faction divided over ‘one family, one ticket’, other proposals

Chandigarh: The breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is grappling with internal differences over key organisational reforms, including the implementation of “one family, one ticket” and “one member, one post” norms, as well as a proposal to bar leaders contesting Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections from simultaneously contesting assembly or Lok Sabha polls. The breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is grappling with internal differences over key organisational reforms, including the implementation of “one family, one ticket” and “one member, one post” norms, as well as a proposal to bar leaders contesting Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections from simultaneously contesting assembly or Lok Sabha polls

The proposals are part of a vision document being prepared for release at the faction’s Hola Mohalla rally on March 3 at Takht Keshgarh Sahib.

The document is being drafted by former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan and finalised by faction president Giani Harpreet Singh. During a meeting in Chandigarh earlier this week, several senior leaders who recently joined the faction expressed reservations about strictly separating the SGPC and electoral politics.

Some leaders argued that gurdwara body elections have historically served as a launch pad for assembly and parliamentary contests, making it impractical to bar candidates from switching arenas. They pointed to past instances where party members contested assembly elections while serving in the SGPC general house, held multiple posts simultaneously, or had more than one family member contesting from different constituencies at the same time.

“We have to weed out the discrepancy,” Giani Harpreet Singh said, asserting that an SGPC member aspiring to become an MLA or MP risks losing focus on religious responsibilities, leading to “fault lines”. He maintained that the faction remains committed to enforcing the principles of one family, one ticket and one person, one post.

However, faction secretary general Gurpartap Singh Wadala opposed barring SGPC candidates from contesting assembly elections. Citing the Sikh principle of miri-piri, he said politics and religion go hand in hand, with religion guiding political conduct. He added that objections have also been raised regarding the proposed ticket and post restrictions, and discussions are ongoing to build consensus.

Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said faction leaders will meet again on March 1 to deliberate on contentious issues.

“We are in the process of sorting out differences and building consensus,” Jhundan said, adding that the larger goal is to restore SAD to its “traditional glory.”

Other leaders present at the meeting included former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, former ministers Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Surjit Singh Rakhra. Former Punjab assembly Speaker Ravi Inder Singh has joined the faction as its patron.

Formed on August 11 last year, the breakaway group has positioned itself as seeking internal democracy, stricter organisational discipline and renewed emphasis on panthic values. The vision document is also expected to reiterate demands for implementation of the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, greater state autonomy and protection of Punjab’s river waters.