SAD chief seeks Beant Singh assassin Rajoana’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is serving jail term for assassinating former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
Sukhbir asked the Prime Minister to fulfil the promise made on the eve of the 550th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019, for the release of eight Sikh prisoners who have served more than the life sentence. The SAD president also made a similar plea to Union home minister Amit Shah.
Rajoana was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995. A special court had in July 2007 awarded him death sentence in the case. However, the Union government had approved the commutation of Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment as a humanitarian gesture in 2019.
The former Punjab deputy chief minister sought personal intervention by the PM so that Rajoana’s clemency plea could get expedited. “The matter warranted the urgent attention of the Prime Minister since a clemency petition under Article 72 of the Constitution, which was filed by the SGPC in March 2012, was still pending with the President,” Sukhbir said, adding that the Supreme Cou.rt had also issued a notice to the Union government to take a call on the mercy petition by April 30.
Sukhbir said that there was no rationale to keep Rajoana behind bars, as he had already been incarcerated for 26 years, which was much longer than the effective duration of a life term.
After UP, Haryana says masks must in these 4 NCR districts | Check details
As cases of Covid-19 are once again rising in several states, fuelling fears of a fourth wave, the Haryana government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in four districts falling in the national capital region. According to news agency PTI, Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said wearing masks has been made compulsory in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar – due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.
62-year-old man duped of ₹16 lakh by matrimonial match
PUNE A 62-year-old man, was duped of ₹16 lakh by an online matrimonial match during the lockdown in 2020. The accused restricted their contact on texts and online exchanges and entrapped him with a promise of a wedding, according to the complaint. The man paid an initial amount of ₹20,000 in form of hotel stay expense, security deposit, and wedding venue hunting charges.
Man who opened fire during Jahangirpuri clash arrested, says Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said. Sonu is a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they said. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.
Court grants advocate Jayshri Patil protection from arrest
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to advocate Jayshri Patil, who is named along with Patil's husband advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, as an accused in the violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Apprehending arrest in the case, Patil moved for anticipatory bail claiming that she is “completely innocent and falsely implicated.”
Statewide health fairs kick off in Punjab
Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla on Monday inaugurated statewide health fairs during a function at the district hospital in Mohali. Dr Singla said that 119 block-level “health melas” are being organised in the state from April 18 to 22 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During this five-day event, various services like laboratory, consultation, medicine, treatment and referral will be made available at one place.
