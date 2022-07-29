SAD dissolves its organisational structure

Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is maintaining a stoic silence on key suggestions of the 13-member panel, led by party’s leader from Sangrur Iqbal Singh Jhunda, formed to analyse the reasons for the party’s worst-ever poll defeat in Punjab.

The SAD, however, on Thursday announced a scripted move of dissolving its organisational structure “to pave way for course correction and resuscitating the party.” Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has dissolved all committees and frontal organisations of the party, including the core committee, according to a party release.

The move came a day after the SAD core committee discussed the Jhunda panel report. The report has recommended change in the top leadership asking the Badals, particularly its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, to step down; one-family-one-ticket formula and two years tenure for the president

The core committee on Wednesday authorised Sukhbir to bring about changes in the party. The committee was constituted to suggest course correction in March after party managed to win only three seats in the 117-member House, pushing it into an existential crisis. In Sangrur bypoll too, the party was pushed to the sidelines as its candidate lost the security deposit. The biggest worry for the party is that its core strength, the Panth and farmers, are moving to other political parties, particularly the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Jhunda committee also suggested seeking forgiveness from the Panth, naming all incidents where it faltered while in government from 2007 to 2012 and 2012 to 2017. “In the report, we have not named anybody, but the message is clear,” said a member of the committee, seeking anonymity.

“SAD’s core committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, had yesterday deliberated, accepted and applauded the recommendations of the committee and had empowered the SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, to take all necessary steps for the implementation of the recommendation,” according to the party release. “The committee toured the entire state and held at least two-dozen meetings with the party workers and grassroots-level leaders. They were willing to support the party but want change in the leadership,” said a member of the review committee.

“The party president will hold consultations with senior colleagues, workers and cadre at the grassroots-level for the party’s reconstitution. He will also reach out to Punjabi and Panthic personalities, intellectuals, writers, religio-political ideologues, opinion makers, and representatives of various bodies, farmers, employees, students, teachers, traders and youth,” the party’s press release said.

