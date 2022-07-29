SAD dissolves its organisational structure
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is maintaining a stoic silence on key suggestions of the 13-member panel, led by party’s leader from Sangrur Iqbal Singh Jhunda, formed to analyse the reasons for the party’s worst-ever poll defeat in Punjab.
The SAD, however, on Thursday announced a scripted move of dissolving its organisational structure “to pave way for course correction and resuscitating the party.” Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has dissolved all committees and frontal organisations of the party, including the core committee, according to a party release.
The move came a day after the SAD core committee discussed the Jhunda panel report. The report has recommended change in the top leadership asking the Badals, particularly its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, to step down; one-family-one-ticket formula and two years tenure for the president
The core committee on Wednesday authorised Sukhbir to bring about changes in the party. The committee was constituted to suggest course correction in March after party managed to win only three seats in the 117-member House, pushing it into an existential crisis. In Sangrur bypoll too, the party was pushed to the sidelines as its candidate lost the security deposit. The biggest worry for the party is that its core strength, the Panth and farmers, are moving to other political parties, particularly the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Jhunda committee also suggested seeking forgiveness from the Panth, naming all incidents where it faltered while in government from 2007 to 2012 and 2012 to 2017. “In the report, we have not named anybody, but the message is clear,” said a member of the committee, seeking anonymity.
“SAD’s core committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, had yesterday deliberated, accepted and applauded the recommendations of the committee and had empowered the SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, to take all necessary steps for the implementation of the recommendation,” according to the party release. “The committee toured the entire state and held at least two-dozen meetings with the party workers and grassroots-level leaders. They were willing to support the party but want change in the leadership,” said a member of the review committee.
“The party president will hold consultations with senior colleagues, workers and cadre at the grassroots-level for the party’s reconstitution. He will also reach out to Punjabi and Panthic personalities, intellectuals, writers, religio-political ideologues, opinion makers, and representatives of various bodies, farmers, employees, students, teachers, traders and youth,” the party’s press release said.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
