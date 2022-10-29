SAD keeping close eye on Jagir Kaur’s next move

In a meeting of the senior leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held here on Friday it was decided to wait and watch the move initiated by former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur, who has sounded rebellious tones objecting to the system of selecting the SGPC president. Bibi Jagir Kaur was not present at the meeting.

Three-time former president of the gurdwara body, Bibi is staking her claim over the post of committee head with the yearly election of the officer bearers scheduled for November 9. She is gearing up to contest the election of the committee president against the party’s will.

“It was decided that we would analyse the situation again next week by November 4,” said a leader, who did not wish to be named, but was part of the meeting chaired by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The leaders also examined the number of committee members supporting Bibi. “In our opinion, there are 30 members who are opposed to the party, among the total 156 members, and the remaining (126) are intact. Out of 30, we are not sure if all are with Bibi Ji, as they are divided among different sections,” added the leader.

In an interview with HT published on Friday, Bibi said that the ‘lifafa’ culture (the party president naming the SGPC president hours before the election) has always drawn flak for the party, so the practice should be changed. While Bibi has sought postponement of the gurdwara body polls, she has been meeting the elected members to garner support for her candidature.

“It’s a pressure tactic, amounts to indiscipline and it was also decided that it would not be tolerated,” added the leader hinting at disciplinary action against the party leader who was once considered a close confidante of the Badals.

Weeks back, Bibi had met party president Sukhbir Badal seeking her claims over the post of president as having proved her mettle in the past.

Party condemns CM’s approval to open NIA offices in Punjab

SAD also condemned chief minister Bhagwant Mann for placing the state under central rule by approving home minister Amit Shah’s decision to open offices of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in all the states.

Addressing a press conference here, senior SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that Mann, who was the only chief minister of the opposition attending the Chintan Shivir in Faridabad, agreed to the proposal which would give NIA overriding powers over the state police. SAD asked the CM to withdraw his approval for the opening of NIA offices in Punjab.

They alleged that Mann was colluding with the BJP to destroy the federal structure of the country.

“He (Punjab CM) seems to have arrived at an understanding with the BJP and that is why he agreed to a decision which will allow the central government to use NIA against its political opponents in the manner it has been using the enforcement directorate,” added the leaders, pointing out that CM had earlier refused to protest against the extension of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab and curtailment of Punjab’s role in BBMB.

The SAD leaders said that in the meeting it was also demanded the Centre take a decision on the release of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana as well as other Sikh detainees before November 1, when Rajoana’s case would be taken up in the apex court.

The meeting also criticised AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s attempt to stoke communal fires by demanding that currency notes have pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses.

