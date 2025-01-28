SAD leaders ‘conspiring’ to remove me from post: Giani Harpreet Singh

Hours after Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh deferred the meeting of Sikh clergy scheduled for January 28, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and alleged that the meeting was postponed under pressure and will be held once his services are terminated. Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Claiming that efforts to remove him from his post have been put on a fast track, Giani Harpreet Singh, without naming Virsa Singh Valtoha, who was expelled from the SAD for 10 years, and SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, known loyalist of Badal family, said: “I have just learnt that meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) has been postponed. The 3-member committee constituted by the SGPC to probe charges against me led by a messenger of Badal and patronised by an Akal Takht-expelled SAD leader has intensified its actions to remove me from my post.”

A Takht spokesperson said the meeting has been delayed due to the busy schedule of Giani Raghbir Singh. As per sources, the clergy were expected to take a decision on alleged defiance of the December 2 decree of the highest Sikh temporal seat by the SAD leaders including Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The sources privy to the development further added that Giani Harpreet Singh wasn’t attending the meeting due to a bar on him from discharging his duty due to a pending probe initiated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“The SGPC committee visited Takht Damdama Sahib for the probe. I have learned that the probe against me has been put on fast-track, and in the coming days, an SGPC executive committee meeting will be called and my services will be terminated. After that, a meeting of Panj Singh Sahiban will be held”, Giani Harpreet Singh added.

The other members of the probe committee are SGPC general secretary and SAD Faridkot president Sher Singh Mandwala and SGPC member Daljit Sigh Bhinder.

The former Akal Takht acting jathedar said: “I want them to expedite the probe, frame charges against me and terminate me. With the cooperation of panth and organisation, I will give a befitting reply to the narrative created against me.”

Meanwhile, at an event at Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded various Sikh organisations, including Budha Dal, extended support to Giani Hapreet Singh.

Despite being suspended, Giani Harpreet Singh also attended the event organized on Saturday to honour Takht Hazur Sahib jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh. Leaders of almost all the nihang organisations and Sikh seminaries including Damdami Taksal were present on the occasion.

Budha Dal chief Baba Balbir Singh said all the organisations are backing Giani Harpreet Singh. “He does not need to worry as all of us are supporting him,” he added.