 SAD leaders repose faith in Sukhbir's leadership, discuss poll outcome
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said, “Parties in the entire country formed alliances but our party was unable feel the political pulse.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), during its core committee meeting on Thursday, discussed its failure to form alliance with any political party or a panthic force for the Lok Sabha elections and also not being able to launch a specific poll strategy. The party performed poorly in the recently held polls, winning just 1 (Bathinda) out of the 13 parliament seats in Punjab. Its vote share also fell to 13.46% from 18% that it got in the 2022 assembly elections.

During the six-hour meeting chaired by Sukhbir Badal, members also discussed Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa who ate into SAD’s votes as both the candidates won Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot seats, respectively. (HT)
Party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said, “Parties in the entire country formed alliances but our party was unable feel the political pulse.” He said this in the light of party’s failure to have a pact with the BJP for which attempts were made from both sides.

During the six-hour meeting chaired by Sukhbir Badal, members also discussed Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa who ate into SAD’s votes as both the candidates won Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot seats, respectively. The members reposed faith in Sukhbir’s leadership. Party’s strategy for the forthcoming by-elections in the state was also discussed for which the final decision will be taken soon.

In the coming days, Sukhbir will seek suggestions from the party leaders to formulate the overall agenda and strategy for future.

Criticising Kangana Ranaut, the core panel observed that though it opposes violence, Kangana must be held accountable for her “communal” utterances which triggered CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur allegedly slapping the newly elected MP at the Chandigarh airport last week.

The party also condemned the attack on a Sikh youth in Kaithal and the “labelling him separatist”.

Dhindsa, Maluka stay away

SAD patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, discipline committee head Sikandar Singh Maluka and former MLA Parkash Garg stayed away from the meeting. According to Dhindsa, neither he nor his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa was invited. But according to the party, messages were sent to all in advance. Dhindsa and his son are upset over denial of ticket in the recently held elections.

Poll adviser suggests seven-member presidium

Hours before the meeting, Sukhbir’s political adviser Charanjit Singh Brar, in a post on social media, suggested formation of a seven-member presidium under secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundur’s leadership to give suggestions to the party president for “betterment”. He also suggested the party to “seek forgiveness for the past mistakes in writing at the Akal Takht”.

