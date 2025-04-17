SAD names advocate Parupkar Singh Ghumman for Ludhiana West bypoll

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday named senior advocate and Ludhiana district bar association vice-president Parupkar Singh Ghumman as the party’s candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection. Parupkar Singh Ghumman, SAD’s candidate for the Ludhiana West bypoll, is currently serving as the vice-president of Ludhiana district bar association and has served as the bar body’s president five times in the past. (HT Photo)

Ghumman, a close aide of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and a five-time elected president of the bar body, will be contesting elections for the first time.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership, Ghumman said he will work for the development of Ludhiana West and pay special attention to the concerns of traders, industrialists, and business owners who constitute a major part of the constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi from an accidental firearm discharge at his residence in Ghumar Mandi on January 10.

The dates for the election are yet to be announced.

AAP has already announced Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the seat, with senior party leaders, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, already addressing rallies in his favour.

The Congress party has fielded veteran leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a two-time MLA and former cabinet minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its candidate for the by-election.