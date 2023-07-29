Stop interfering in Sikh matters: Sukhbir to CM Bhagwant Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced a state-wide protest on Monday against the Punjab government’s alleged interference in Sikh matters. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh said the Khalsa Panth will give a befitting reply to CM Bhagwant Mann’s brazen attempts to usurp control over sacred Sikh institutions (HT File Photo)

Sukhbir said the Khalsa Panth will give a befitting reply to CM Bhagwant Mann’s brazen attempts to usurp control over sacred Sikh institutions. Sukhbir was referring to Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act 2023 passed in the state legislative assembly for a free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple and legitimising the SGPC employees’ union.

Badal also announced that a delegation of the party will call on the Punjab governor on Saturday to take up the issue.

“Having failed to browbeat the Sikhs on the issue of telecast of Gurbani, Mann is now resorting to disrupt the smooth seva being performed by the SGPC and its employees”, Sukhbir said in a statement. SAD chief alleged that by doing this he (CM) has lowered the dignity of his office by allegedly inciting employees and registering their union.

“This is just a continuation of the old policies of divide and rule against the Sikhs,” the SAD president said.

The Punjab government, according to Badal, has no locus standi in recommending amendments to the Anand Marriage Act. “These amendments can be made only on the recommendations of the elected religious representatives,” Sukhbir added.