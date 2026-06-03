SAD (Punar Surjit), BJP move closer to tie-up ahead of 2027 assembly polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have initiated discussions over a possible electoral alliance, signalling the emergence of a new political equation in the state ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. The SAD (Punar Surjit) is expected to send a delegation to meet senior BJP leadership in New Delhi, where further discussions are likely to take place. (AFP)

Functionaries in both parties confirmed that leaders recently held an informal meeting to explore common ground and discuss the prospects of a partnership for the upcoming elections. The SAD (Punar Surjit) is now expected to send a delegation to meet senior BJP leadership in New Delhi, where further discussions are likely to take place.

The SAD (Punar Surjit), formed on August 11, 2025, following a split from the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, has been positioning itself as a reformist Panthic force. Emerging from the SAD Sudhar Lehar movement, the party claims to represent a return to traditional Akali values and seeks to provide an alternative political platform in Punjab ahead of the 2027 polls.

The SAD ended its decades-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 in protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. In the subsequent 2022 Punjab assembly election, both parties contested separately and suffered historic defeats. The SAD won just three seats in the 117-member House, recording its worst electoral performance since its inception, with a vote share of approximately 18.38%. The BJP secured just two seats, managing a vote share of 6.6%.

Confirming the ongoing talks, SAD (Punar Surjit) secretary general Gurpartap Singh Wadala said the party was optimistic about the outcome of the discussions.

“We are hopeful that another meeting will be held this month itself and something will be finalised. We (SAD) have had an alliance with the BJP in the past as well, and discussions are progressing positively,” Wadala said.

He maintained that Punjab is currently facing challenges across multiple sectors and requires a fresh political direction.

“Punjab is lagging behind in various fields. People want to come out of this vicious cycle. If we come to power, we are confident that the state will receive full support from the Central government for development and growth,” he added.

While expressing openness to an alliance, party leaders indicated that Panthic issues would remain central to any understanding with the BJP.

SAD (Punar Surjit) women’s wing chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said the party would support an electoral alliance only if the BJP adequately addressed concerns related to Sikh religious institutions and the wider Sikh community.

“We are not opposed to an alliance, but Panthic issues are non-negotiable. The BJP will have to show sincerity in addressing concerns related to Sikh interests and religious matters in Punjab,” she said.

A senior Punjab BJP leader, requesting anonymity, acknowledged that talks were underway and said the party was keen to strengthen its position in Punjab through a partnership with a regional political force.

“We also want an alliance with a regional party in the state. Discussions have already begun, but the final decision will be taken by the BJP high command,” the leader said.

The alliance talks come at a crucial time for SAD (Punar Surjit), which has been grappling with internal challenges and a series of political setbacks since its formation.

Former Punjab minister Surjit Singh Rakhra was recently expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities. Within days, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), dealing a blow to the fledgling organisation.

The party also suffered another setback when Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali resigned amid speculation that he could join hands with jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s political outfit, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

Further complicating the situation, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De withdrew from a proposed Panthic alliance, citing ideological differences. The move weakened efforts to build a united Sikh political front and exposed divisions among emerging Panthic groups.