SAD, radical leaders gear up for rallies on Baisakhi at Talwandi Sabo

The historic annual Baisakhi Mela at Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo on Sunday is all set to witness separate rallies by three political fronts to consolidate electorate support of the Sikh panth (community). Talwandi Sabo sub-divisional magistrate Pankaj Kumar said 20 lakh people are expected to visit Takht Damdama Sahib on Baisakhi (April 13-14) and five political events are slated to be held on Sunday.

Apart from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), two camps of radical leaders — Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), under the banner of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) party and another by the former MP Simranjit Singh Mann — have announced parallel political conferences at Takht Damdama Sahib on April 13.

According to the information, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and gangster-turned-politician Lakwinder Singh alias Lakha Sidhana are also organising rallies in the historic town.

The place nearly 30 km from Bathinda holds significance as it has one of the five Takhts, with the mela serving as a religio-political stage for parties.

Official sources said the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, may come to pay obeisance.

However, the state spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Neel Garg, said the party is not holding any event.

“In view of the soaring temperature, the administration has made all arrangements,” the SDM said.

SAD is eyeing this event as a show of strength with its former president Sukhbir Singh Badal witnessing a panthic challenge from rebel Akalis and religious leaders.

The event will be held a day after the SAD holds the delegate session to elect a new party president and office bearers on April 12.

Political observers said that the SAD may announce a political programme during the Baisakhi conference stage to rejuvenate the party that has seen its electoral prospects plummet post-2015 sacrilege incidents.

On the religious front too, the party leadership is under attack for allegedly undermining the authority of Akal Takht and jathedars.

SAD district president and coordinator for the party’s convention, Balkar Singh Brar, on Thursday, said that halqa in-charges from all assemblies of the Bathinda parliamentary seat and assembly constituencies of the adjoining Jaito and Kotkapura will ensure participation.

“Top party leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Sukhbir Singh Badal, will attend the event, whereas the Bathinda Lok Sabha member Harsimrat Kaur Badal may also join. Party halqa in-charges are organising to transport 40 buses from each assembly segment. Youth Akali leadership is extending all support to make the conference a success,” said Brar.

Veteran Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka, who has been a fence-sitter after being removed as SAD halqa incharge of Rampura Phul when his IAS daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP to contest LS polls against Harsimrat in the last parliamentary polls, said he has not been contacted by the party for the convention.

“SAD leadership is repeatedly committing blunders by not making serious efforts to end differences within the party. Our party was once an important political force and in the last over a decade, it has lost its sheen,” he said.

Another rebel, Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala, said holding a political convention on Baisakhi is a tradition of the SAD.

“But the present leadership of the party has lost moral authority by mocking the panthic traditions. In the Akal Takht-appointed membership drive, about 8 lakh people have already filled out forms, indicating that Akali supporters are registering their rejection of current party leadership,” said Wadala.

Independent parliamentarian from Faridkot Sarbjeet Singh Khalsa said that volunteers of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) are working to make the event a success.

“There is no fixed agenda for the Baisakhi conference, but the party leaders will share their opinions on different matters. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh and I will be among the key speakers,” Khalsa said, who is the son of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh.