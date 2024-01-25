SAD submits minister’s ‘objectionable video’ to Punjab guv, seeks probe

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday submitted an “objectionable video” purportedly of Punjab local bodies minister Balkar Singh to governor Banwarilal Purohit and urged him to mark an inquiry from a central agency, besides calling for the dismissal of the minister from the state cabinet. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (File)

It also urged the governor to forbid the minister and all other AAP ministers accused of allegedly indulging in criminal activities from unfurling the national flag on Republic Day.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The delegation comprising senior leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema while appraising the governor of the entire episode, also briefed him that chief minister Bhagwant Mann was supporting the minister and could not be trusted to deliver justice in the case. Majithia refused to divulge details of the video before the media.

The delegation also informed the governor that the victim had been intimidated and suppressed due to which she had not come forward to register a case against the minister. “An independent probe coupled with the dismissal of the minister will alone pave the way for the truth to come out in the matter,” the delegation told the governor.

While talking to the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Majithia said he had informed the chief minister about the minister’s video three months ago, but no action was initiated.

When chief minister Bhagwant Mann was asked about the SAD delegation meeting the governor, he took a swipe at SAD’s Majithia and Cheema, calling them “failed leaders” and said every other day they meet the governor.

The minister could not be reached for his comments on SAD’s accusations.

(With inputs from PTI)