SAD to approach Takht over delay in announcing Sukhbir’s punishment

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday decided to approach Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, to take up the issue of delay in announcing tankhah (religious punishment) to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was pronounced tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) on August 29. “We would apprise the jathedar of the important developments in the matter of complaints made to the Akal Takht against the SAD president and other leaders,” party vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said. (HT File)

The decision was taken at the party’s core committee meeting held today. As per the decision, an 11-member delegation led by working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar will approach the Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

This was the first meeting chaired by Bhundar since he was made working president in August.

“We would apprise the jathedar of the important developments in the matter of complaints made to the Akal Takht against the SAD president and other leaders,” party vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said.

It needs to be mentioned that last week certain complaints were filed against Sukhbir Badal after he started political activities including taking part in a protest at Gidderbaha against the irregularities in the panchayat polls.

The rebel Akalis, who have split from the mainstream SAD, have also complained to Takht that Sukhbir, while being declared tankhaiya, is meeting the members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbadhak Committee (SGPC) ahead of the office bearers’ polls on October 28.

Cheema said that the SAD chief and the concerned leaders had already submitted their clarifications to Akal Takht and: “We will now seek time to meet the Jathedar sahib in this matter”.

The core committee also took note of the ‘tardy’ procurement of paddy by the state agencies.

“The committee said such a situation has been witnessed for the first time in the history of the state and asked the chief minister to wake up from slumber and ensure that the farmers do not face any difficulty,” Bhundar said.

Taking note of the ongoing panchayat polls scheduled for October 15 for which the campaign ended today, the core committee resolved to approach the court with more petitions highlighting the ‘malpractices’.

The committee also decided to approach the members of the SGPC for the office bearers’ election fixed for October 28.

In the meeting, tributes were paid to former president of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Mohinder Singh Romana and Tata group chairman Ratan Tata.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, senior leaders Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Gulzar Singh Ranike and Maheshinder Singh Grewal were among those who attended the meeting.