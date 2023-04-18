Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi files papers in low-key affair

The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) candidate, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, 62, filed his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election on Tuesday. he Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) candidate, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, 62, filing his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election on Tuesday. Senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi were present. (HT Photo)

The SAD-BSP coalition kept it a low-key affair unlike the other political parties.

Also read: Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: BJP candidate Inder Iqbal files nomination

Senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi accompanied Dr Sukhi.

Cheema said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was scheduled to visit Jalandhar but had to skip his visit as his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is unwell and hospitalised “as a precautionary measure”.

“The SAD-BSP will go all out in these elections. We have fielded a clean and honest leader, who has won the electoral battle twice from Banga constituency,” Cheema said.

Two-time MLA Dr Sukhi is a surgeon and runs a hospital in Nawanshahr.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 parliamentary elections from Hoshiarpur as a BSP candidate.

He joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2012 and become MLA for the first time in 2017.