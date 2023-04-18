Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi files papers in low-key affair

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi files papers in low-key affair

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 03:52 PM IST

Dr Daljit Cheema said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was scheduled to visit Jalandhar but had to skip his visit as his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is unwell and hospitalised

The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) candidate, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, 62, filed his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election on Tuesday.

he Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) candidate, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, 62, filing his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election on Tuesday. Senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi were present. (HT Photo)
he Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) candidate, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, 62, filing his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election on Tuesday. Senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi were present. (HT Photo)

The SAD-BSP coalition kept it a low-key affair unlike the other political parties.

Also read: Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: BJP candidate Inder Iqbal files nomination

Senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi accompanied Dr Sukhi.

Cheema said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was scheduled to visit Jalandhar but had to skip his visit as his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is unwell and hospitalised “as a precautionary measure”.

“The SAD-BSP will go all out in these elections. We have fielded a clean and honest leader, who has won the electoral battle twice from Banga constituency,” Cheema said.

Two-time MLA Dr Sukhi is a surgeon and runs a hospital in Nawanshahr.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 parliamentary elections from Hoshiarpur as a BSP candidate.

He joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2012 and become MLA for the first time in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hospital mla coalition bahujan samaj party candidate hoshiarpur nawanshahr jalandhar shiromani akali dal sukhbir singh badal parkash singh badal nomination papers surgeon + 11 more
hospital mla coalition bahujan samaj party candidate hoshiarpur nawanshahr jalandhar shiromani akali dal sukhbir singh badal parkash singh badal nomination papers surgeon + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out