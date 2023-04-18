Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: BJP candidate Inder Iqbal files nomination

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: BJP candidate Inder Iqbal files nomination

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Apr 18, 2023 01:06 PM IST

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash, former minister Manoranjan Kalia, SAD (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur accompany nominee

BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal filed his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection on Tuesday.

BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal filing his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash, former minister Manoranjan Kalia, SAD (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa. (HT Photo)
BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal filing his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash, former minister Manoranjan Kalia, SAD (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa. (HT Photo)

Atwal was accompanied by BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash, former cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was also present on the occasion.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection will be held on May 10. It was necessitated after Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the sitting MP, died of a heart attack during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14.

SAD ex-MLA Inder Singh Iqbal is the son of veteran Akali leader Charanjit Singh Atwal, who joined the BJP on April 9. Charanjit Atwal was the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004-09 and speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha twice. He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Jalandhar constituency against Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress. He polled 3,66,221 votes and lost by 19,491 votes.

Inder Iqbal had won the 2002 assembly election from Koomkalan on the Akali ticket but was defeated in the 2007 and 2017 elections.

    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

