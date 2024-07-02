SAD rebels seek apology, ball now in Akal Takht’s court

All eyes are now on Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikh, after the rebel Shiromani Akali Dal leaders appeared before it at the Golden Temple on Monday and sought an apology for the mistakes committed during the SAD-led Akali-BJP government during its two tenures between 2007 and 2017. Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh (HT)

The focus will be on jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on how would the Takht deal with the crisis that has emerged in Sikh politics.

Although there is no word from the jathedar, his next move may very well define the course of the SAD politics and panthic politics.

In 2015, a flip-flop by the Akal Takht over an apology to Dera Sirsa chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh caused unrest in Punjab.

Then jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh offered pardon to the Dera head and withdrew it a few days later after strong protests from the Sikh community. This was followed by a series of sacrilege incidents leading to a serious law and order situation in the state, with the then SAD-BJP government copping the entire blame for it.

Under fire, Giani Gurbachan Singh resigned from the post in October 2018.

It’s important to mention here that the Shiroimani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), known as the mini-parliament of Sikhs, is controlled by the Badals and picks the jathedar from among the top priests.

Badal family enjoys considerable clout over SGPC, which is evident from the fact that the Sukhbir’s close confidante, Harjinder Singh Dhami, has won the elections of the president twice, defeating his opponents Balvir Singh Ghunas and ex-SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur by huge margins.

Sikh historian Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon questioned the intentions of SAD rebels in approaching Takht.

“In my opinion, the leaders should reveal their true intentions and motive behind approaching the Akal Takht. Also, what’s the need and urgency of approaching Takht now when they (SAD) have lost the confidence of the panth after repeatedly losing the electoral contests,” Dhillon said.

Dr Kehar Singh, former chairman of Punjab School Education Board, said that at this stage, Takht should play the role of a mediator and check division in the Akali Dal.

“The Akal Takht should start a process of pardoning the leaders of the entire party, including Sukhbir so that their acceptability can be restored in the panth,” he said.