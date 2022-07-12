SAD’s youth wing to hold tractor march on July 15 against ban on Moose Wala & Kanwar Grewal's songs
The Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) youth wing- Youth Akali Dal (YAD), said it will take out a tractor march on Thursday, opposing the Centre's ban on two Punjabi songs – 'SYL' by late Sidhu Moose Wala and 'Rihai' by Kanwar Grewal.
Taking to Twitter, YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said the Akali Dal views the ban on these two songs as an attempt by the Centre to suppress the voice and sentiment of Punjabis.
“In protest against and in defiance of this ban, YAD will take out a tractor march playing these songs in all Distts on the 15th,” Romana added.
On July 8, YouTube took down Grewal's track Rihai, which called for the release of Sikh Prisoners. The video, which was reportedly uploaded on July 2, had garnered around seven lakh views.
Moose Wala's song SYL that threw light on several controversial issues in Punjab, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was banned last month after getting 27 million views.
The Akali Dal had earlier criticised the ban on the two songs saying such bans are not in the interest of a healthy democracy.
On Tuesday, SAD's core committee said there was nothing objectionable in either of the two songs.
“Led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the core committee expressed grave concern at the manner in which freedom of speech and expression were being throttled by banning songs which solely expressed the sentiments of the people. The committee noted that there was nothing objectionable in either the SYL song sung by the late Sidhu Moosewala or the Rihai song sung by Kanwar Grewal which had been banned by the Centre,” an official statement read.
Four more arrests in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
KANPUR The Special Investigation Team formed to investigate heinous crimes committed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, arrested four more people, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city. SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh said the arrests were made in four cases after raids conducted by the SIT teams. So far, the team had arrested 21 people of the total 73 listed accused in 11 cases.
Mumbai needs 659 dispensaries, reveals NGO report
Mumbai Mumbai has a severe shortage of public dispensaries with the city needing at least 659 to fulfil the paucity. A report released by NGO Praja Foundation revealed that the worst hit is western suburbs which needs at least 315 public dispensaries. According to the norms of the Urban Design Plan Formulation and Implementation (UDPFI) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, one public dispensary should cater to a population of 15,000 people.
Dr Sachan’s death: Why murder and not suicide
Dr YS Sachan's mysterious death in Lucknow district jail (June 22 2011), the court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, termed it as murder after taking into account several documents submitted by Sachan's wife in court. Dr Sachan was the key accused in the alleged multi-crore National Rural Health Mission scam between 2007 and 2012. Dr Sachan's body was recovered from the under-construction toilet of operation theatre of Lucknow jail hospital.
Delhi records 400 new Covid cases, positivity rate 2.92%
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's Covid caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.
Drug peddler’s properties worth ₹83.22 lakh attached in Kaithal
The properties of a known drug peddler, who has been declared a proclaimed offender, were attached and Singh's assets frozen in Kaithal district on Tuesday. The accused, Gurmez Singh alias Gurmail of Dabankheri village, had purchased properties worth ₹83.22 lakh from the proceeds of drug peddling, police said. A district court declared him proclaimed offender in 2020 after the police recovered over 226 kg poppy husk in the jurisdiction of the Guhla police station.
