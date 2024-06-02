Safety, inflation weigh on Chandigarh women voters’ mind

Safety, unemployment and inflation were main issues on the minds of women of Chandigarh who stepped out to vote on Saturday. Women voters queued up at a polling booth in Dhanas, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Women comprise 4823 % of the total voters in Chandigarh. The city has a total of 6.59 lakh voters, out of which 3.18 lakh voters are women and the remaining 3.41 lakh are men.

Safety of women, especially those staying alone, is the most important factor,” said Charanjit Kaur, 31, of Badheri village. “I, like many other women of the city, feel insecure while stepping out of my home in wake of snatchings. In the absence of public transport, people depend on auto-rickshaws but no proper verification is done despite repeated involvement of rickshaw drivers in crime,” she added.

“As a 64-year-old with children studying abroad, I deeply miss them and wish there were more job opportunities in our country. If there were better employment prospects here, perhaps our children wouldn’t have to leave home to seek their futures elsewhere,” said Kulbir Kaur of Sector 18.

Even after completing graduation, youngsters are not getting jobs. Opportunities should be created for youth to have a better livelihood, added Kavita, 40, a sector 39 resident.

Harleen Kaur, 61, of Sector 36, said, “Vertical growth is the answer for future, but floor wise registration has been stopped. There is a need to ensure that registration of properties floor wise/ share wise should be allowed.”

Manjit Kaur, 45, of Badheri who works as a house help said, “Inflation has hit household budget. There is a need to check inflation and ensure prices of essential items are kept under control. Widow pension has not been increased in Chandigarh which should be done on priority.”