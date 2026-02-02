Saini: Budget will accelerate economic growth, empower youth, farmers, MSMEs in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini said the 2026-27 Union Budget 2026–27 presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was extremely significant for the development of Haryana. He said this budget will provide new direction and fresh energy to the state’s infrastructure, agriculture, industry and youth employment. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, with others, watches the Union Budget session 2026-27 on television, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Panchkula on Sunday. (ANI)

The CM said this budget is inspired by three major commitments—accelerating economic growth, building people’s capabilities and aspirations, and the spirit of “Sabka Saath–Sabka Vikas.” Its direct benefits will reach the youth, farmers, women, MSMEs and working class of Haryana.

Saini said that the total size of the Union Budget is ₹53.5 lakh crore, with capital expenditure increased to ₹12.2 lakh crore—about 9% higher than last year. This enhanced capital expenditure will prove to be a boon for fast-developing states like Haryana.

The chief minister stated that increased capital expenditure will accelerate key projects across the country, including railways, roads, RRTS (such as the Delhi–Gurugram–Faridabad corridor), EV charging networks, Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) and other critical initiatives. In Haryana, new investments will come to IMT Kharkhoda, Manesar and other areas, creating lakhs of employment opportunities. The enhancement of RIDF and UIDF will also strengthen rural and urban infrastructure.

Saini said that the budget lays special emphasis on Semiconductor Mission 2.0, which will significantly benefit Haryana’s electronics, automobile and manufacturing sectors. This budget will support new investments, skill development and the creation of technology hubs. Special provisions for MSMEs, startups and the biopharma sector will create better employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

He said that Haryana is an agriculture-dominated state, and this budget places special focus on agriculture and rural development. Emphasis has been laid on crop diversification, water conservation and increasing farmers’ income. These provisions will directly benefit Haryana’s farmers and agro-industries. Additionally, state schemes like ‘Mera Pani–Meri Virasat’ will gain recognition at the national level.

He further said that the budget also focuses on future-oriented sectors such as medical tourism, artificial intelligence, skill development, carbon capture and container manufacturing. Steps for inflation control, tax simplification and relief to the middle class will also benefit citizens of Haryana. A new ₹10,000 crore initiative for biopharma and life sciences will strengthen the state’s healthcare sector.

Saini said that this budget will play a key role in establishing Haryana as a growth engine in realizing the vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047.” He added that with the strong partnership of the double-engine government, the state will gain new momentum in infrastructure, employment, prosperity and youth empowerment. This Union Budget will give new speed to Haryana’s progress.

On recommendations of 16th Finance Commission

“The budget provides for an additional tax devolution of ₹1.4 lakh crore to states. As per the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the states’ share has been maintained at 41%. Haryana, which makes a significant contribution to central taxes, will receive stronger and more stable financial support through this. This amount will be utilised in education, health, rural development, roads and other infrastructure projects, leading to better public facilities,” said Saini.