Saini flags off ‘sankalp patra’ van to take suggestions from people on manifesto

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the BJP’s election campaign by flagging off a van, ‘Sankalp Patra Rath’, in Panchkula for inviting suggestions from every community to be included in the party’s manifesto for the assembly elections slated for October 1.

“You saw that the Opposition made ‘khatakhat khatakhat’ announcements and misled the voters in the recent parliamentary elections. But we will work ‘fatafat fatfat’ to fulfil all our sankalps,” said Saini, while taking a dig at the INDIA bloc.

He said that suggestion boxes would be kept in the party’s offices in all 22 district headquarters.

“The aim is to gather feedback regarding people’s expectations from the BJP. In the past 10 years, our double engine government has fulfilled all the promises made in the earlier manifesto,” said the CM.

Targeting opposition parties, Saini said, “Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Dushyant Chautala are blaming each other but when the time comes, they both will come together to fight the BJP.”

“Haryana voters are sensible. If you look at history, the party that has government at the Centre have made the government in Haryana,” said Saini, who is confident that the BJP will form the government for the third time in the state.

Attacking the Congress, CM Saini, said “Tara-Sitara (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Deepender Singh Hooda) have no interest in the development of Haryana.”

Manifesto panel meeting held

The first meeting of the manifesto committee led by former Cabinet minister Om Prakash Dhankar was held at BJP’s party office at Panchkamal in Saketri, Panchkula, on Wednesday. BJP national secretary Dhankar, who is heading the 14-member manifesto committee, said that within one week, the public can submit their views.

“The manifesto will incorporate views of every section of society,” said Dhankar while adding that the people can give suggestions through the sankalp patra rath, suggestion boxes kept at party’s offices in each district, by giving missed call or even through Namo app.

The van will travel across the constituencies seeking suggestions from the voters for the manifesto.

The “raths”, pasted with posters and banners with catchy slogans, will be launched in all 22 districts simultaneously. They will have a box in which people can drop their suggestions on paper. “The van will go to the block level. It will be going to all the 22 districts. We are starting this from Panchkula. They will go to different districts and take suggestions from people. People should also suggest the solution to the problems,” he said.

Dhankar said feedback will be analysed within two weeks before drafting the manifesto and the second meeting of the manifesto committee is likely to be held on August 29.