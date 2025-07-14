Saini, Hooda pay tributes to IAF pilot who died in Raj crash

Several dignitaries, including Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh, ex-chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others visited the house of Squadron Leader Lokender Singh Sindhu in Rohtak and paid tributes to the departed soul. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today reached the home of Squadron Leader Lokender Sindhu who died in the Jaguar accident in Churu, and paid tributes to him at Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Squadron Leader Sindhu was one of the two Indian Air Force pilots who had lost his life in the Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan’s Churu on June 9.

Chief minister Saini and Hooda expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Saini said that Lokender Sindhu was a brave officer of the armed forces, who dedicatedly served the nation. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this profound loss.

Hooda said that the IAF pilot had saved the village and lost his life in the tragic incident.