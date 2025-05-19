Saini inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth 104 crore

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the primary goal of the state government is to improve the living standard of the poor citizens. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the event in Sonepat on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a state-level “Guru Gorakhnath Prakatotsav” function in Sonepat, the chief minister announced to give ₹31 lakh for the renovation of the Jogi community dharamsala in the state.

Saini also announced that a “chowk” in Sonepat would be named after Guru Gorakhnath.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to the welfare and upliftment of every section of society, Saini said that the present government is working in line with the path shown by saints and revered figures.

Earlier, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of four development projects worth approximately ₹104 crore in Sonepat. This included the foundation stone of three projects costing ₹85 crore and the inauguration of one project worth ₹19 crore.

Over 1K farmers to get tubewell connections within 3 months - Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that 1,450 tube well connections will be issued within three months to farmers who have already deposited payments.

The chief minister, who was in Mahendragarh assembly constituency, urged farmers who have applied for tube well connections up to 2023 to deposit the requisite amount at the earliest, so that their connections are also issued soon.

Saini announced to set up a new grain market in Mahendragarh assembly and stated that a cow sanctuary will be established in any village where suitable land is available.

He said that upon availability of land in the villages of Usmapur, Barda, Khatod or Jadwa, a veterinary dispensary and hospital will be constructed and announced to sanction ₹1.51 crore for this purpose.

The chief minister announced that a new electricity sub-division will be established in Akoda village. He said that high-tension power lines running over residential areas will be removed.

He also announced to set up two 33 KV substations, one in Dalanwas village and another in Mahendragarh city.

He also announced ₹5.38 crore for the repair and renovation of schools in 18 villages of Mahendragarh assembly and ₹5 crore for development works in villages in the Mahendragarh assembly constituency.

On this occasion, in a major boost to infrastructure, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 30 development projects worth ₹153 crore.

The chief minister said that since 2014, development projects worth ₹1,570 crore have been carried out in the Mahendragarh assembly constituency.