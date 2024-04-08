Saini is ‘dummy CM’, says former Haryana CM Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday termed Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini a ‘dummy CM’. Hooda said that BJP brought two dummy CM’s in the last 9.5 years and both of them were unable to tackle the administration. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT Photo)

Even though the Congress has not released the list of its Lok Sabha candidates in Haryana, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed the electorate of Beri to support his son Deepender Singh Hooda.

Addressing a rally at Jhajjar’s Beri, Hooda said that Deepender’s victory from the Rohtak parliamentary seat will lay the foundation stone for Congress party’s government and BJP’s exit from the state.

The former CM alleged that the Haryana government is being run by contractors and everything from jobs to development in cities and rural areas is fixed.

“Haryana, which was number 1 on development and other parameters is called now being called as ‘gunda pradesh’ due to rising crime. The state has been brought to the brink of destruction by the BJP. The BJP has made two dummy chief ministers in the last nine and half years and they failed to tackle the rise in crime,” he added.

The former chief minister Hooda reiterated that if the Congress forms government in Haryana, old age pension will be given at the rate of ₹6,000 a month, price of cooking gas cylinder will not be more than ₹500, two lakh government job vacancies will be filled and legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops will be given.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said the Congress party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls promised to provide justice to every class.

“The party has promised to fill 30 lakh vacant government posts across the country, ₹1 lakh transfer in the account of women, double the income of Asha workers and mid-day meal works. Our party has promised to give legal guarantees of MSP to farmers. The recruitment drives for various jobs will be conducted in a fair manner. To improve health services, a medical college will be built in every district, and the former Rajasthan government’s Chiranjeevi scheme of providing free treatment up to ₹25 lakh will be started in the entire country,” he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that the BJP had defeated him in the last general polls by using ‘undemocratic ways’ but they were unable to win the heart of people.

“This government wrecked the investment environment in the state and wrecked the economy. The youth of the state are facing unemployment and this led to depression and some are moving towards crime, drug addiction and many youths are migrating to other states and countries. Miscreants are threatening people and businessmen to extort money,” Deepender added.