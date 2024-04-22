Saini speaks about Modi and Khattar’s policies at Panchkula’s Raipur Rani rally

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini lead a rally, in Raipur Rani, in support of BJP’s Ambala candidate for Lok Sabha Banto Kataria on Sunday. Saini spoke about how prime minister Narendra Modi has solved many problems of the country, which included abolition of Article 370, construction of Ram Temple, implementation of CAA. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a rally in Raipur Rani in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria on Sunday. (HT photo)

Saini said that Raipur Rani holds significance for him as he made his political debut from here. Claiming BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats with big margins in Haryana, he said every citizen of the state is completely happy and the government has set a new example of good governance.

He also accused the opposition parties of lying and said they had failed in their own promises. They haven’t even announced the names of their candidates, Saini said.

Banto Kataria claimed the if Modi comes to power for a third time, people above 70 years of age will be able to apply for Ayushman card to get free treatment up to ₹5 lakh.

BJP leaders reach out to public in Panchkula

Panchkula BJP leaders organised various events in the city to reach out to the public and campaign for Banto Kataria for the Ambala seat on Sunday.

State media co-in-charge Naveen Garg said that Assembly Speaker Gupta, and Banto Kataria visited Sector-8, Saketri, Sector-19, Sector-10, Sector 4, Kharakmangoli, Chandimandir and Sector 17 among other places. Gupta discussed the achievements of the Modi government and encouraged people to come vote on May 25.

BJP district president Deepak Sharma appealed to the people to vote in support of BJP. Kataria said that the Centre and state governments have taken care of every section of the society including women, youth, farmers and poor.