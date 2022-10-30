Saka Panja Sahib centenary in Pakistan: Improved India-Pak ties will help conduct pilgrimages: Akal Takht jathedar

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday attended the main event held in Pakistan to commemorate first centenary of Saka Panja Sahib and stated that the Sikhs wanted normalisation of India-Pakistan ties for smooth pilgrimages.

The event was organised at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal, where the Saka (massacre) took place 100 years ago. Including prominent Sikh leaders, pilgrims from India also attended the event organised jointly by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (PSGPC) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

While addressing, the Jathedar said that after the partition of the country, many historic gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, were left in Pakistan, towards which the Sikh community has deep reverence and devotion. He said Sikhs should have an open opportunity to visit these shrines which were separated from the community.

“The governments of both India and Pakistan should make arrangements to grant on-arrival visas to the Sikhs wishing to visit the shrines on either side, so that the pilgrims can visit their shrines without any inconvenience and pay obeisance,” said Giani Harpreet Singh.

Jathedar said that the Sikhs want smooth relations between the two countries, because whenever there is bitterness in the relations between both the nations, the movement of Sikh jathas is affected firstly.

He said that it is not right to keep the train service stopped for the pilgrims coming to Pakistan. “Because of the closure of affordable train service, there is a financial burden on the common pilgrims. I urge the governments of both the countries to pay attention to this important issue and restore the long running train service,” said Giani Harpreet Singh. Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib also mentioned the issue of non-release of Sikh prisoners. The Jathedar also asked the government and the Sangat to pay special attention to strengthen the Sikh organisations. He appealed to the Sikhs to take inspiration from the lives of the martyrs on the occasion of the centenary Saka Panja Sahib.

Meanwhile, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami appealed the present officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Pakistan to pay special attention to the problem faced by the pilgrims at the time of getting visas. He said that recently to attend the centenary congregation, the visas of many important personalities of the SGPC were rejected, which has caused a lot of inconvenience. He demanded that long-term visas should be arranged for pilgrims and especially the preachers, ragi jathas (groups of traditional Sikh musicians) so that they continue to visit Sikh shrines in Pakistan from time to time. SGPC President appealed to abolish the condition of passport for the Sangat crossing to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Narowal via Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

On this occasion, PSGPC president, Ameer Singh and additional secretary of ETPB, Rana Shahid Saleem paid homage to the martyrs of Saka Panja Sahib and welcomed the visiting personalities and pilgrims. Sharing his views, Rana Shahid Saleem said that both the martyrs of Saka Panja Sahib are important and it is necessary to observe the history of this Saka besides realising it. He said that the family members of both the martyrs are very respectful. Rana Shahid Saleem said that the government of Pakistan values minorities and gives special attention to their affairs. He said that people of all religions are equal in the country and all religious beliefs and their shrines are respected. He said the country is sensitive to every religion.

Meanwhile, giving information from Pakistan, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the officials of PSGPC and ETPB have assured to build a suitable memorial of Shaheedi Saka Panja Sahib. He said that the planning of this memorial will be according to Sikh history. He also said that the idea of setting up a large sarai (inn) at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and a modern museum has also been expressed by the officials of ETPB. The SGPC President said that the SGPC will provide necessary support in these matters.