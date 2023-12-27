Salon owner held for uploading videos with gun on social media

Uploading videos with arms on social media has landed a youth behind bars. Police have booked two persons, Neeraj Kumar of Khedawali village in Pinjore and his friend Nitin in this case. Neeraj, 27, who runs a salon in Kalka, was arrested. Uploading videos with arms on social media has landed a youth behind bars. Police have booked two persons, Neeraj Kumar of Khedawali village in Pinjore and his friend Nitin in this case. Neeraj, 27, who runs a salon in Kalka, was arrested. (Representational image)

Police said they had received a tip-off regarding Neeraj posting a video on Instagram brandishing a gun. The video was shot in his friend Nitin’s vehicle. He had used a country made pistol in the video made on a Punjabi song.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In order to curb the gun culture, Haryana had banned brandishing of weapons. The police have registered a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act in police station Kalka. The police produced Nitin before a court that remanded him to two-day police remand.