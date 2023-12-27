Salon owner held for uploading videos with gun on social media
Police have booked two persons, Neeraj Kumar of Khedawali village in Pinjore and his friend Nitin in this case. Neeraj, 27, who runs a salon in Kalka, was arrested. Uploading videos with arms on social media has landed a youth behind bars.
Police said they had received a tip-off regarding Neeraj posting a video on Instagram brandishing a gun. The video was shot in his friend Nitin’s vehicle. He had used a country made pistol in the video made on a Punjabi song.
In order to curb the gun culture, Haryana had banned brandishing of weapons. The police have registered a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act in police station Kalka. The police produced Nitin before a court that remanded him to two-day police remand.