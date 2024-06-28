Samadhan camp: ADC to inspect Pinjore bypass: DC

The deputy commissioner Yash Garg, taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the commuters, on Thursday asked additional DC Sachin Gupta to inspect the Pinjore bypass construction site. DC was listening to the complaints of people at ‘samadhan camp (iStock)

He was listening to the complaints of people at ‘samadhan camp’. In his complaint, Satish Gupta said that the work of 7 km Pinjore bypass was going on since 2017. There is no proper arrangement of alternative route for vehicles to pass through there. The area experiences jam of one to two hours everyday. During monsoon there will be more inconvenience. Proper route should be approved before the monsoons to save the commuters from the daily harassment, Satish added.

In another case, Amit, a Barwala resident, in his complaint said that he owns a shop in Barwala main market. At present, no plots are vacant and there are shops everywhere. Now, the district town planning department has registered a case against him only under the Haryana Development and regulation of Urban areas (HRA) Act, while no such action has been taken against any other shopkeeper. This act was put in place to regulate the use of land in order to prevent ill- planned and haphazard urbanization in or around towns.

DC Garg, said, “If the entire market is wrong and a case has been registered against only one person, then it is wrong.” He directed the district revenue officer to investigate the matter.

Sweeper working since 2013 expressed objection to removal without reason

Seema Devi, a resident of village Morni, told the deputy commissioner that she has been working as a sweeper in the Government Sanskriti Model School since 2013 under the part-time policy. She was appointed to this work in the school by the SMC committee. Now she is being removed without informing. She is running her family with the money she gets from working as a sweeper. The DC directed the district education officer to report the matter.

Not giving any benefits even after 10 months of death is very wrong - DC

On the complaint of Priyanka, resident of Raipur Rani, deputy commissioner Garg pulled up the animal husbandry department. In the complaint, Priyanka told that her husband Mukesh Kumar, who died in September 2023, was working as an assistant in the animal husbandry and dairying department, Panchkula. The department has not given her any benefits till now despite her repeated visits.

He said, “Not giving any benefits even after 10 months of death is unfair. If you are doing this with the family of your employee, then how would you treat others.” Garg directed the department to report the matter.