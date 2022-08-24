Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship: Anant Ahlawat leads on Day 1
Anant Singh Alhawat of Haryana played the best round of the day and returned a card of 4 under par of 68 to grab lead in the first round of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, on Tuesday. Anant had six birdies.
Karanveer Singha of Chandigarh had the second-best round of the day as he played 3 under par round of 69 which included an eagle on the 17th hole. Four golfers were tied at 2 under par rounds of 70. They are Sharya Bina from Karnataka, Vasu Sehgal from Chandigarh, Harimohan Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Vinamra Anand from Uttar Pradesh.
Five players, namely Arjun Singh Bhatia, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Vedant Sirohi, Rohit and Manjot Singh carded 1 under round of 71. A total of 84 amateur golfers are competing in the four-day tournament, which was inaugurated by Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president Dr Gurdeep Singh Kochhar.
Demolition of old shops for ‘sarai’ near Golden Temple draws ire
The drive initiated by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to demolish decades-old shops and other structures at historic Bagh Akalian, also known as Akali Market near Golden Temple, has courted controversy. Teams of the SGPC on Tuesday started dismantling the shops to convert the place into a multi-storey sarai (inn) for the devotees. As the drive started, the shopkeepers gathered there and accused the SGPC of not giving any prior notice of the demolition.
African swine fever: Patiala’s Manjal Khurd notified as ‘containment zone’
Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday informed that Manjal Khurd in Patiala has been notified as a containment zone for the prevention of African Swine Fever. In a statement, animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that the Indian Council of Agriculture Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed ASF in swine samples from this area.
Chitkara University selected nodal centre for Smart India Hackathon’s hardware edition
Chitkara University has been selected as a nodal centre to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon's hardware edition. A total 15 teams will be participating in the hardware edition, in which 105 participants will be competing against three problem statements from one ministry. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 will be provided to the winning teams.
Chandigarh: Sanjay Tandon, five others file nominations for UT Cricket Association elections
Ahead of the upcoming UT Cricket Association elections scheduled on August 29, outgoing president Sanjay Tandon filed nomination along with five other members on the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday. His name was proposed by Dr Vibha Ray, Subhash Mahajan, Ravindra Talwar and Sharanjit Singh for the post of president. Yuvraj Mahajan was proposed for the post of vice-president by outgoing vice-president Hari Singh Khurana and Rahul Talwar.
Haryana police nabs most wanted criminal from Kerala
The Special Task Force of the Haryana police has arrested a most wanted criminal and proclaimed offender, carrying a reward of ₹ 25,000, from Kerala. The arrested accused, identified as Mohd. Ahsaan, was absconding for the last about 15 years and is a resident of Yamunanagar district. He was hiding in Kozhikode in Kerala. As per information, the accused kept changing his hideouts in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala to escape arrest.
