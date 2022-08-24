Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship: Anant Ahlawat leads on Day 1

Anant Singh Alhawat of Haryana played the best round of the day and returned a card of 4 under par of 68 to grab lead in the first round of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, on Tuesday. Anant had six birdies.

Karanveer Singha of Chandigarh had the second-best round of the day as he played 3 under par round of 69 which included an eagle on the 17th hole. Four golfers were tied at 2 under par rounds of 70. They are Sharya Bina from Karnataka, Vasu Sehgal from Chandigarh, Harimohan Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Vinamra Anand from Uttar Pradesh.

Five players, namely Arjun Singh Bhatia, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Vedant Sirohi, Rohit and Manjot Singh carded 1 under round of 71. A total of 84 amateur golfers are competing in the four-day tournament, which was inaugurated by Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president Dr Gurdeep Singh Kochhar.