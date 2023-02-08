Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sampark Centres in Chandigarh to remain open on Sundays too

Sampark Centres in Chandigarh to remain open on Sundays too

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 04:23 AM IST

Earlier, Sampark centres remained open from Monday to Saturday only; from February 6, the Chandigarh administration had also launched doorstep delivery of the 54 services offered by these centres

The Sampark Centres in Chandigarh will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays.
The Sampark Centres in Chandigarh will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

For the convenience of residents, the UT administration on Tuesday decided to keep all 45 Sampark centres open on Sunday as well.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the executive committee of the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), which has been set up under the aegis of the department of information technology (IT), Chandigarh. The meeting was chaired by Rupesh Kumar, director, IT.

Kumar said the decision was taken to reach out to maximum residents of the city. He said the Sampark centres will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays. Earlier, the centres remained open from Monday to Saturday only. From February 6, the administration had also launched doorstep delivery of the 54 services offered by the Sampark centres.

