Sanatana Dharma guarantees peace in world: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday claimed that the world is running due to the Sanatana Dharma and those who are trying to eradicate it are harming themselves. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Ramdev and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a religious function in Rohtak on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a gathering at Baba Mastnath University on the occasion of a religious function, Bhagwat said that he feels sorry for those people who are claiming to eliminate Sanatana.

“I am not angry with such people and these remarks are being given due to ignorance. Sanatana has strengthened Indian culture, and this has provided peace across the world. Sanatana believes in uniting people across all castes and religions. God only helps us when we work unitedly,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath said that people are leaving Afghanistan and Ukraine due to violence, but India has ensured peace as it believes in Sanatana.

“Some people have the misconception that Ram Temple will not be built but those believing in Sanatana have a hope that one day it will be constructed. The people are facing war-like situations in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and they are leaving their nations. Under PM’s leadership, India and Sanatana have guaranteed peace and people are looking towards India with hope,” the UP CM added.

Yoga guru Ramdev said that saints have contributed a lot to yoga and Sanatana dharma will remain forever.

“If we get united and work towards a fixed goal, India can become “vishwaguru” in 2035 instead of 2047. People should work 18 hours to make India a powerful country,” he added.

