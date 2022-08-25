Sand miners assault forest guard, field staff in Mohali’s Mullanpur
Tractor owner, his son and their accomplices assault forest dept staff after being caught transporting illegally mined sand in the middle of the night
Despite heavy security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mullanpur on Wednesday afternoon, sand miners assaulted a forest guard and field staff who caught them transporting illegally mined sand in a tractor at Perch village in Mullanpur on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The forest department field staff, Nirmal Singh, suffered serious injuries on the face, back, arms and hands in the attack, while the forest guard, Vipandeep Kaur, was manhandled and subjected to abuses.
Police said the accused were identified as Sucha Singh, his son Aman and his friend Sukhwinder, who were accompanied by some unidentified men.
In the complaint to the police, the forest range officer stated that forest guard Vipandeep Kaur, along with field staff Nirmal Singh and Ramesh, was on patrolling duty in Perch village on Tuesday night.
There, the team spotted a tractor trolley loaded with illegally mined sand and intercepted it.
Within minutes, tractor’s owner Sucha Singh, along with his son Aman, his friend Sukhwinder and some more men, reached the spot.
When the forest guard told them that the tractor trolley will be impounded, they attacked the field staff, injuring them seriously. They also manhandled the female forest guard and hurled abuses, before fleeing the scene with the tractor trolley, the complaint stated.
Nirmal, who suffered the most injuries, was admitted to the civil hospital in Kharar.
Deputy superintendent of police Dharmvir Singh said they had booked the accused under Sections 379 (theft), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and Indian Forest Act.
“Further investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.
-
Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur. Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar. The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday.
-
Chandigarh: Booster dose free, but drive still moving in slow lane
Government's hope of encouraging more turnout for the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine after rolling out the 75-day free booster dose drive in July is not turning into reality in Chandigarh. As per central guidelines, fully vaccinated people are eligible for the third dose after six months. But over a month into the free booster dose drive, which began on July 15, only 37,509 adults in Chandigarh have come forward for it.
-
Chandigarh resident gets 10-year RI for carrying banned injections
A local court has sentenced a Sector-56 resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing banned injections. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Lovepreet, alias Prince, who was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 56 on October 29, 2017.
-
65% registered street vendors in Chandigarh not paying monthly fee
Running their businesses from city's 48 vending zones, only 35% of the 10,937 registered street vendors are paying their fees regularly. With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee — the authority for framing city's street vending policies — on September 9.
-
Street vendor booked for manhandling Chandigarh MC staff
A street vendor was booked for manhandling a member of an anti-encroachment team in Sector 22 on Tuesday. Silvamani of Jagatpura village, who is working as beldar in MC's enforcement wing, told the police that he was part of a team that was removing illegal stalls at the Sector-22 market on Tuesday. He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.
