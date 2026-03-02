Sandhwan, Bajwa and Sukhbir urge PM to rescue Indians from West Asia war zone

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, NRI affairs minister Ravjot Singh, leader of Opposition in state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal sought immediate intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back Indians stranded in Arab countries and the Dubai airport. The US and Israel are carrying out military strikes in Iran, with the latter retaliating by targeting US air bases in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Assembly speaker Sandhwan sought special flights for those stranded. “In such situations, speedy diplomatic and administrative action is required,” he said, adding that safety and dignity of every Indian should be the top priority.

Cabinet minister Ravjot Singh said he interacted via telephone with several tourists and expatriates from Punjab stranded at airports in Dubai and other parts of the UAE.

He said he had written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, seeking an urgent meeting. In his communication, he urged the Centre to formulate a coordinated action plan to safeguard the interests of Indian nationals, particularly those from Punjab, and ensure their safe return.

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, “The ministry of external affairs must proactively engage with authorities in the affected countries, establish emergency helplines and provide real-time advisories and logistical assistance to those in distress.”

SAD president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said many Punjabis working in West Asian countries, along with students, were trapped in conflict-hit areas. He urged the Centre to start a special airlift operation as soon as air routes reopen.

SAD promises skill university after poll win

Badal, while talking to mediapersons in Samrala after addressing the “Punjab Bachao” rally, said the SAD would set up a world-class skill university after coming to power. He said the university would have one college in every district and aim to train one lakh youth every year with help from industry partners to ensure jobs. He added that a pilot project is already running in Muktsar with L&T.

Criticising the AAP government, Badal said traders were facing harassment due to frequent GST raids and heavy penalties. He announced that SAD, after poll victory, would provide tubewell connections, offer interest-free loans of ₹1 lakh to youth to promote entrepreneurship, and supply flour and pulses at subsidised rates under the Atta-Dal scheme. He also promised to raise marriage assistance for daughters of poor families to ₹1 lakh.

Later, Sukhbir inaugurated the office of Jaskaran Deol, who is also the party’s halka incharge from the Dakha constituency. Referring to Manpreet Ayali, he said, “I feel bad when a person uses a party to climb the ladder of success, takes personal benefits and then backstabs it when the party needs him the most.”