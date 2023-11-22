Sandhwan exhorts students to deter farmers from stubble-burning

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, while inaugurating a four-day cultural youth festival at Punjabi University, Patiala, here today asked the students to help in stopping field fires. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (HT photo)

Sandhwan, who visited Kartarpur gurdwara on Monday, said that the issue of stubble burning was very much there in Pakistan also.

Sandhwan, along with AAP MLAs, on Monday, had gone to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor to pay obeisance to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Highlighting the similarities between India and Pakistan, he said that only a border separates both countries, however, the issues remain the same.

“I saw a cloud of smoke emanating from a field when I asked the local people there ‘What is this?’ They said it was due to stubble burning. Only a border separates us, but habits are the same on both sides,” Sandhwan said while addressing students.

Sandhwan urged the students to ask their parents to refrain from burning crop residues. “You have to take charge and stop stubble burning. The responsibility lies with you,” Sandhwan said.

The speaker also addressed the fewer grants received by the varsity for the October to December quarter.

“Punjab CM is head of the state. He knows when to give and how much to give. This government gives utmost importance to education and health. If there is any shortage, the government will fulfil it,” he said.