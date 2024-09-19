Sandhwan inaugurates Faridkot’s first govt-run shooting range

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday inaugurated Faridkot district’s first government-run shooting range at Nehru Stadium. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday inaugurated Faridkot district’s first government-run shooting range at Nehru Stadium. (HT File)

The shooting range has been developed at a cost of ₹12 lakh. In August, a grant of ₹6.5 lakh was released to initiate the construction work, and the remaining amount was provided by the Faridkot district planning board. Sandhwan announced to give ₹5 lakh from his discretionary quota for the development of the shooting range. He said that very soon this range will be digitalised.

Sandhwan said that shooting is a competitive sport which is directly related to concentration and accuracy. “It doesn’t matter what gun is in the hand of a player while aiming for a target if they keep themselves physically and mentally balanced. Their aim will always be accurate. This is a good initiative of the Punjab government to connect the youngsters with sports, it will develop them physically and mentally,” he said.

He said that the number of Punjabis among the sportspersons who qualified in the shooting competition in this Olympics was the highest. “Therefore, looking at the participation of Punjab in shooting competitions and the interest towards this sport, the Punjab government is developing high standard shooting ranges in every district with a goal to provide a world-class structure to the budding shooter,” he said.

District planning board chairman Sukhjeet Singh Dhilwan said that the amount of ₹12 lakh spent on the shooting range has been provided by the district planning board and MPLADS fund. He said that this shooting range will prove to be a milestone in the field of shooting.

Shooter Sift Kaur Samra also participated in the event. Samra, who had created history by breaking the world record on her way to winning the gold in the women’s 50m rifle three position event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year and participated in the Paris Olympics, hails from Faridkot. She said the new shooting range will be very helpful for the youngsters.