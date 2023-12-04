close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sandhwan slams Centre for 12% tax levy on shoemaking industry

Sandhwan slams Centre for 12% tax levy on shoemaking industry

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 04, 2023 07:26 AM IST

Demanding prompt monetary support for the shoemakers, the speaker said that these workers were trying to keep this ages-old tradition alive but the Union government wanted to ruin the traditional industry with this “arbitrary decision

While terming the tax increase on shoemaking (Punjabi jutti) industry as an “arbitrary” decision, Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday slammed the Union government and said the decision should be “immediately withdrawn”.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (HT File)
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (HT File)

Demanding prompt monetary support for the shoemakers, the speaker said that these workers were trying to keep this ages-old tradition alive but the Union government wanted to ruin the traditional industry with this “arbitrary decision of levying 12% tax.” He added that need of the hour was to support these traditional occupations.

Sandhwan added that the Punjab government was making “efforts to ensure well being of every section of the society with its pro-people and industry-friendly policies.” He, however, alleged that the Union government was trying to ruin all un-organised sectors to pave the way for industry giants.

