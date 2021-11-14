‘Sangh Parivar’ to counter Punjab CM Channi’s ‘dushman jamaat’ remark against RSS

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks in the assembly on Thursday wherein he termed the RSS as ‘Punjab di dushman jamaat’ (enemy of Punjab) has evoked a strong reaction from the ‘Sangh Parivar’ with the right-wing organisations deciding to launch a drive to counter him.

A senior RSS functionary from Majha region, who wished not to be named, said: “From Sunday, we will launch a social media drive to counter the CM’s remarks. Hashtags will be created and cadres have been briefed accordingly.”

RSS spokesperson for Punjab, Shashank, said Channi’s remark doesn’t behove a chief minister as contribution of the RSS for the wellbeing of society has time and again been appreciated by senior Congress leaders, including former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. “Channi is absolutely wrong in stating that the Sangh entered Punjab in 1966. The Sangh has been contributing in the development of Punjab and its communal harmony before Independence as well,” he said.

The RSS spokesperson cited Gurbachan Singh Talib’s book — ‘Muslim League Attack on Sikhs and Hindus in Punjab 1947’ — which appreciated RSS for safeguarding Hindus and Sikhs during the Partition.

He said how the Congress can forget that during the peak of terrorism in 1986 RSS parcharaks from across the country came to Punjab and stayed with Hindu families that were planning to leave the state.

The BJP has already criticised Channi on the issue and is planning a statewide drive to show its resentment “The RSS has always worked for the communal harmony of the state and is the only organisation that kept the morale of the Hindu community high during the terrorism days. The RSS has always worked for Hindu-Sikh unity,” said BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma.