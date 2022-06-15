Sangrur bypoll: Congress using Moose Wala’s name to seek sympathy votes, alleges AAP candidate
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmail Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition and claimed that the Akali Dal and Congress were in alliance and looted Punjab for decades.
Addressing ‘nukkad’ and door-to-door meetings at villages and towns in the constituency, Gurmail said that the opposition does not have any issue to target the AAP party and they are trying to “mislead the people of Punjab with their dubious claims”.
Accusing Congress state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring of politicising the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Gurmail alleged that Congress is misusing the name of the singer in each event during the campaigning of the Sangrur bypoll.
“Disregarding the appeal of grieving parents of Sidhu Moose Wala over using his name, Raja Warring in a public meeting on Tuesday again attempted to get sympathy votes on his death. It is very disheartening and condemnable,” Gurmail said, asking Congress to stop playing “dirty politics” over the slain singer’s death.
Attacking the Akali Dal for using the “panthic card” in the bypoll, he questioned SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal that why the Akali Dal had not raised the issue of Sikh prisoners when they had been running the government in Punjab as an alliance with the BJP during 2007-2017 besides being part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre from 2014 to 2021.
“The AAP government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann has changed the political scenario in the state within just three months by combating corruption, drugs and the mining mafia being controlled by these leaders. Due to this, opposition leaders are now perturbed and joined together to run fake propaganda against the AAP government,” said Gurmail Singh.
He stated that he is contesting elections in the name of the development works and pro-people initiatives taken by the Mann-led government for almost three months.
AAP state in-charge Jarnail Singh also held a meeting with party workers to review the ongoing campaign in Sangrur. He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann will soon hold a roadshow in support of Gurmail Singh. Mann had won this Lok Sabha seat twice, in 2014 and 2019, and his resignation following the assembly election results in March necessitated the byelection.
Warring defends references to Moose Wala’s murder
“We have lost a promising international star in such a brutal way and that too after the AAP government withdrew his security and you expect us to keep quiet,” Warring said in a statement issued here, asking, “Why are people getting defensive about it?” The AAP has slammed the Congress for using photos of Moose Wala in its campaign song released in favour of party candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.
Taking a dig at the AAP for deputing six cabinet ministers for the bypoll, Warring said that even if they depute all their ministers besides two chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, still they will face the worst-ever defeat. “They may need to depute the entire cabinet and still not win,” he remarked. He claimed that the fact that the AAP needed to depute six ministers and all its MLAs for the campaigning proves beyond any doubt that the party is shaken and is fearing defeat in the constituency that was represented by Mann till three months ago.
