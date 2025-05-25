Sangrur court seeks minister Aman Arora’s response on ‘wrong facts’ in application

The district and sessions court, Sangrur, has sought a reply from cabinet minister Aman Arora on an application seeking action against him for allegedly stating wrong facts in an exemption application during a hearing held on Friday in a 2008 assault case. Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora’s counsel Yogesh Gupta confirmed that the court had exempted Arora’s presence for a day and that the case has been adjourned to June 5 for reply on the application filed by complainant. (HT File)

As per the court order, the matter has been adjourned to June 5, for the filing of his reply.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora’s counsel initially sought exemption from his personal appearance, citing an urgent meeting. However, a second application was subsequently moved, stating that the minister had travelled to the USA due to an emergency involving his daughter. The counsel clarified that the first application was moved inadvertently and under a bona fide impression, and that the true facts came to his notice later.

The court had exempted Arora’s presence for the day. The order reads, “Since the case is fixed only for consideration on the application under Section 362, read with Section 389 CrPC, and not for arguments on the main appeal, therefore, presence of appellant is exempted for today only.”

However, the counsel for the complainant, Rajinder Deepa, moved an application seeking appropriate action against Arora for stating wrong facts in the exemption application. The court granted an adjournment for Arora’s counsel to file a reply to this.

The case pertains to a 2008 incident in which Arora’s brother-in-law, Rajinder Deepa, had accused Arora and nine other persons of forcibly entering his house in Sunam and assaulting him.