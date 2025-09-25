Sangrur flags 25 villages as stubble-burning hotspots

The Sangrur district administration has identified 25 villages that reported the highest number of farm fire incidents last season. The Sangrur district administration has identified 25 villages that reported the highest number of farm fire incidents last season. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba said on Wednesday that a strict vigil will be kept in these villages, and any attempt to burn stubble this year will lead to stringent legal action as per the law.

“Last season, Chhajli village recorded 44 incidents, highest in the district, followed by Longowal (41), Sheron (32), Sunam (28), Gharachon (25), Bhawanigarh (22), Balian (21), Mandvi (21), Chattha Nanhera (19), Ballran (18), Cheema (17), Gobindgarh Jejian (17), Khadial (17), Lehal Kalan (15), Ubhawal (15), Bangan (14), Bhutal Kalan (14), Gaggarpur (14), Moonak (14), Fatehgarh (13), Hariau (13), Laddi (13), Jhuneri (12), Makror Sahib (12), and Namol (12),” the DC said.

The DC added that a total of 69 cluster officers and 453 nodal officers have been appointed to monitor and prevent such incidents. “Awareness camps are being organised to educate farmers on alternatives to stubble burning. Cluster and nodal officers will keep a close watch and ensure compliance with government directives,” he said.

Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner (general) Amit Bamby and SDM Parmod Singla visited Chhajli and Gobindgarh Jejian villages in Sunam block to sensitise farmers about proper stubble management.